Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing Independence man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an Independence man who went missing Saturday morning.

Steven Kent Howerton, 76, was last seen at 314 northwest 1351 Road at Holden, Missouri at 11:00 a.m Saturday.

Howerton left his grandson's residence in route to his own residence in Independence, but he never arrived.

Howerton has Alzheimer's disease, according to MSHP.

He is described as a white male who is around 6-foot-tall and 180 lbs. Howerton has gray hair, green eyes and a mustache.

MSHP says he was wearing a blue sweater with green lines and blue sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Johnson County Sheriff's Department at 660-747-5511.