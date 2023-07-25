Watch Now
Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for missing Independence man

Posted at 8:05 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 21:05:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Independence man.

Jeffrey Stransky, 69, was last seen at his home located at 308 N. Main Street about 4:30 p.m.

According to MSHP, Stransky left his home on foot and had made suicidal statements before leaving.

Stransky was wearing a green shirt, gray sweatpants and tan hiking boots.

MSHP said he's diagnosed with alzheimer's and dementia. Stransky uses a handheld electrolarynx.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.


