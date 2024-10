KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a silver alert for a missing Kansas City, Missouri, man.

Cornell Farrakhan-Bey, 68, was last seen near East 31st Street and Grand Avenue on Tuesday at about 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, Farrakhan-Bey's ride arrived at his home to take him to an appointment.

The patrol said he was not at home and hasn't been seen since.

Farrakhan-Bey is diagnosed with dementia and has a hearing impairment.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

