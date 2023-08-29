Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for missing Riverside woman

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Monday for missing Riverside woman.

Patricia Henderson, 76, was last seen at a residential facility in the 3100 block of NW Vivion Road about 6:30 p.m.

Henderson, who has gray hair and blue eyes, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She's also diagnosed with dementia.

MSHP said she went in an unknown direction after leaving the facility and the behavior is abnormal for her.

Anyone who sees Henderson is asked to call the closest law enforcement agency and dial 911.

