Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for Raytown woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Raytown woman.

Soonza Kim was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near 9316 E. 69th Ter.

She is five feet, one inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. Kim also has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white pants.

Police report she may also be wearing glasses.

Kim left her residence in a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license ND5Y7V en route to Liberty. However, she has not arrived, per MSHP.

Reportedly, Kim has short-term memory loss.

Anyone with information about Kim's location is asked to contact 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-747-6020.

