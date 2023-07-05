Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for Raytown woman

Soonza Kim
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Soonza Kim, a Raytown woman, was reported missing by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday.
Soonza Kim
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 15:13:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Raytown woman.

Soonza Kim was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near 9316 E. 69th Ter.

She is five feet, one inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. Kim also has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with white pants.

Police report she may also be wearing glasses.

Kim left her residence in a blue 2017 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license ND5Y7V en route to Liberty. However, she has not arrived, per MSHP.

Reportedly, Kim has short-term memory loss.

Anyone with information about Kim's location is asked to contact 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-747-6020.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app