KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 16-year-old was injured during a crash between a car and a train in Cass County, Missouri.

The crash happened near 235th Street and Switzer Road.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries weren't immediately available.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

MSHP is investigating the incident.

—

This is a developing story and will be updated.