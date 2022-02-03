Missouri State Highway Patrol stays busy Thursday after snow storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, which patrols the Kansas City area, has been busy the past two days responding to traffic calls after a snow storm hit the area Wednesday.

Throughout the past two days, Troop A has been giving updates on social media about how many traffic calls they have received.

The troop responded to 349 calls for service, 208 stranded motorists, 66 non-injury crashes and three injury crashes, with two people injured from midnight until 8 p.m. on Wednesday .

From midnight to 2 p.m. on Thursday, the troop had responded to 157 calls for service, 85 stranded motorists and seven non-injury crashes.

"We've stayed busy today, mainly on the secondary roads," MSHP Troop A said in a post Thursday . "Slow down, be safe!"

There have not been any traffic fatalities the past two days.