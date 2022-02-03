Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri State Highway Patrol stays busy Thursday after snow storm

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 15:40:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, which patrols the Kansas City area, has been busy the past two days responding to traffic calls after a snow storm hit the area Wednesday.

Throughout the past two days, Troop A has been giving updates on social media about how many traffic calls they have received.

The troop responded to 349 calls for service, 208 stranded motorists, 66 non-injury crashes and three injury crashes, with two people injured from midnight until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

From midnight to 2 p.m. on Thursday, the troop had responded to 157 calls for service, 85 stranded motorists and seven non-injury crashes.

"We've stayed busy today, mainly on the secondary roads," MSHP Troop A said in a post Thursday. "Slow down, be safe!"

There have not been any traffic fatalities the past two days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!