Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by drunk driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper had a close call when a drunk driver nearly hit them on Interstate 70 near Boone County, Missouri.

Not sure it gets much closer than this......



This was yesterday on I-70 at the 121 mile marker in Boone County. Luckily, neither driver was injured.



The driver of the vehicle that nearly struck the patrol car and overturned was arrested for DWI.#DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver pic.twitter.com/rjck5VC1aN — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 7, 2021

Dashcam video captured the moment. In the video a car is seen speeding down the highway and eventually goes of the road into a median.

A trooper can also be seen spinning out on the highway.

