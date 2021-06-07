Watch
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper nearly hit by drunk driver

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was nearly hit by a drunk driver on Saturday near Boone County, Missouri.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 22:59:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper had a close call when a drunk driver nearly hit them on Interstate 70 near Boone County, Missouri.

Dashcam video captured the moment. In the video a car is seen speeding down the highway and eventually goes of the road into a median.

A trooper can also be seen spinning out on the highway.

"Not sure it gets much closer than this...... This was yesterday on I-70 at the 121 mile marker in Boone County. Luckily, neither driver was injured," MSHP said in a tweet. "The driver of the vehicle that nearly struck the patrol car and overturned was arrested for DWI."

