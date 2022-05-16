Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh pulls out of Congressional race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri state Rep. Sarah Walsh announced Monday that she would pull out of the 4th district Congressional race.

She originally announced her campaign to run for the seat formerly held my Rep. Vicky Hartzler in July 2021 .

Walsh currently represents the southern parts of Boone County as well as portions of Moniteau and Cole counties in the state legislature. She said she would step out of the federal race because of the new Congressional districts, which moved her base of voters.

"I voted for the map because I believe it was good for conservatives and good for Missouri," Walsh said in a statement. "However, the newly drawn district that removes my strongest base of support has a severe impact on the chances of success for my campaign."

Walsh said she did not feel she could continue to ask for donations and support in her campaign when she knew she may not be successful, but encouraged voters to look into the other Republican candidates.

