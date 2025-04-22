Missouri State Tax Commission orders Jackson County to correct 2023, 2024 property assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Missouri State Tax Commission ordered Jackson County officials to "correct" the 2023 and 2024 Assessment Rolls to reflect a tax commission order from August 2024.

The commission stated in an order to Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty and the Jackson County Board of Equalization the county must correct the 2023 and 2024 Assessment Rolls "to reflect assessed values that are limited in the manner required by the Commission's August 6, 2024, Order."

The order also states the county cannot enter an assessed valuation in the 2025 Assessment Roll for any parcel of subclass (1) real property "excluding increases due to new construction or improvements, that exceeds its true value in money, or the assessed valuation for the parcel recorded in the 2024 Assessment Roll (after adjustment as required by the Commission’s August 6, 2024, Order), plus an additional fifteen percent, whichever is less."

The commission's order does not mention or order Jackson County officials to compensate property owners for overpayments in 2023 and 2024.

It does, however, state that unless the county rolls back assessments to their proper amounts, "they will establish an excessive, mistaken, and erroneous baseline for the 2025 residential assessments."

KSHB 41 reached out to the county executive's office for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

—