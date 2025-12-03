Missouri State University student killed while on Thanksgiving visit to KCMO home

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Ninety-six hours have passed since 18-year-old Elayjah Murray's remains were found in a south Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.

Missouri State University student killed while on Thanksgiving break in KCMO

Murray's family notified KCMO police early Friday morning that she was missing. Independence Police Department officers found her remains the next day near East 87th Street and Blue River Road.

The Kansas City and Independence police departments put out a call for help to locate a person of interest, Eric Phillips II, in her death.

Murray's family called her "Lay Lay."

Credit: Family of Elayjah Murray

The family spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday with a mix of emotions.

"She was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a big sister, a niece and cousin — a friend to so many people," said Jearl Collins, Murray's grandmother. "This isn't fair. She deserved to see tomorrow."

Collins picked up her granddaughter from Missouri State University in Springfield and brought her back to Kansas City, Missouri, to spend Thanksgiving with family.

Credit: Family of Elayjah Murray Elayjah Murray (left) with her mother (right)

Thanksgiving was the last time they saw Murray.

She went out with friends that night and never came home.

"She was living her life," said Janeva Hamilton, Murray's aunt. "It had just begun. Why her?"

Her family said Lay Lay's laugh was one of her defining traits.

She graduated from William Chrisman High School in the spring and was in her first semester at Missouri State University.

Credit: Family of Elayjah Murray

The family showed her awards and honors to help people understand the promising future she had ahead of her.

"It was just so promising. She had goals," Hamilton said.

Her grandmother misses her granddaughter calling her by her nickname, "Nan."

Credit: Family of Elayjah Murray

As they try to deal with the heartache of losing her, the family reached out to KC Mothers in Charge for support.

Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge, said she will be with the family every step of the way for life.

"I'm asking this community to step up," Temple said. "Wherever this man is... I'm gonna say a monster because she was only 18 years old. She still should be here."

Independence Police Department

The family created a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.

If you have any information that would help the investigation or know the whereabouts of Eric Phillips II, contact Independence Police Det. Winans at 816-325-7347 or WWinans@indepmo.org.

If you want to remain anonymous, send a tip to the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

