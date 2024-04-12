Missouri struggling to process Medicaid applications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Data from Missouri’s Department of Social Services shows it took the state 57 days on average to process a Medicaid application in February.

That’s significantly longer than the average of 14 days in February 2023.

“At the end of the day, parents just want to take care of their kids and the state’s making that harder for us right now,” said Marty Jeffries.

Jeffries applied for Medicaid, called MO HealthNet in Missouri, in August.

The application was still pending as of Thursday.

He does not have a job, leaving him and his two children without health insurance.

His children need dental appointments and one of them needs to visit an eye doctor. The prescriptions for his medication have expired. Without insurance, Jeffries can’t afford to address those needs.

Medicaid is a free or low-cost health insurance option for people who meet eligibility standards, which include income limits.

Jeffries is working with the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center in Kansas City to advocate for him.

Jim Torres is the health center’s program manager of health insurance services.

Torres contacted the state this week on Jeffries behalf to get his application assigned to someone to process it.

“We’re hoping in the next week or two to maybe get some progress, or hopefully even better yet than progress a decision,” Torres said.

The Family Support Division of Missouri’s Department of Social Services said it’s working as efficiently as it can.

One reason for the backlog is the end of a COVID-era rule which automatically renewed Missourians in Medicaid. The rule expired in 2023.

Everyone needs to reapply and the state has to re-determine each applicants eligibility, which is causing delays.