Missouri Supreme Court appoints 15th Judicial Circuit Court judge to preside over Larry Acree case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court Friday appointed a 15th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri judge to preside over the case of accused double killer Larry Acree.

Associate Circuit Judge W. Page Bellamy, a former Lafayette County, Mo., prosecuting attorney, will transfer to the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County, according to the Missouri Supreme Court order.

The 15th Judicial Circuit Court includes Saline and Lafayette counties.

Acree is accused of shooting and killing Jackson County civil court process server Drexel Mack and Independence Police Officer Cody Allen.

The murders happened Thursday afternoon when Mack and at least one other process server went to Acree's rural Independence home to serve an eviction notice.

Acree owed thousands of dollars in delinquent property taxes.

He allegedly shot Mack just inside the front door of the house.

Allen and other Independence officers raced to the scene to help. Allen was shot as he tried render aid to a wounded Mack.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged Acree Friday with two counts of first degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first degree assault.

A judge set Acree's bond at $2 million, cash only.

No court date has been set for Acree.

