Missouri Supreme Court denies stay of execution in Kevin Johnson case

Johnson now set to be executed Tuesday
Posted at 10:13 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 23:13:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court denied a stay of execution in the Kevin Johnson case, a move that will allow his execution to move forward.

Last month, Johnson's attorneys and a special prosecutor filed the motion seeking to prevent the execution from moving forward.

In a 5-2 per curiam, the Missouri high court overruled both motions.

The court ruled that neither Johnson's lawyer nor the special prosecutor claimed he was innocent.

Instead, Johnson's lawyers argued there was a constitutional error in his case, which had previously been considered and rejected.

Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday.


