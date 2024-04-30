Missouri Supreme Court overturns amendment mandating increase to KCPD's budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court announced Tuesday it is overturning the results of a constitutional amendment vote from November 2022 that imposed a mandatory increase of KCPD's budget.

Amendment 4, which was approved by Missouri voters in 2022, required Kansas City, Missouri, to increase the minimum spending on its police force from 20% of its budget to 25%.

With the Missouri Supreme Court's decision, the minimum mandatory spending increase has been overturned, and a new election on the question has been ordered for the statewide general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

In response to the initial amendment, the city filed a lawsuit in August 2022 against former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state of Missouri and members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

In the lawsuit, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas argued he had communicated to the auditor the amendment would "have a negative fiscal impact on the city by imposing additional costs on the city and its residents" and that voters made their decision "based on a misrepresentation," per the Missouri Supreme Court.

Kansas City lawmaker Tony Luetkemeyer sponsored the legislation that cleared the way for the amendment.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled the auditor's summary — the last thing voters read before voting — was not an accurate summary of the auditor's fiscal note. Therefore, the issue was misrepresented to voters.

Lucas said the Missouri Supreme Court sided with what is "fair and just" in a social media post on Tuesday.

The Missouri Supreme Court sided with what is fair and just: the people of Kansas City’s voices should not be ignored in conversations about our own safety.



This is an important decision standing up for the rights of cities and their people. https://t.co/U107ktOwvG — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 30, 2024

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey also spoke out on social media after the Missouri Supreme Court released its decision.

It’s a sad day when local leaders sprint to court to stab their law enforcement in the back.



As long as I’m Attorney General, my office will always DEFEND our men and women in uniform, never DEFUND them. @MayorLucasKC, you should be ashamed of yourself. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) April 30, 2024

KSHB 41 News contacted Luetkemeyer and the city of Kansas City, Missouri, for comment. This story will be updated if responses are received.

