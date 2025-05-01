Missouri Supreme Court upholds Proposition A, raises minimum wage, expands sick leave in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of the results of the November election regarding Proposition A, which raises the state’s minimum wage and expands paid sick leave.

The court dismissed challenges from several groups questioning the constitutionality of the voter-proposed measure, declaring the election results valid and free from irregularity.

“This decision affirms the will of the voters, and it’s time to support the working families who will benefit from these changes,” said Richard Eiker, a fast food worker with over 40 years of experience in the industry. “I like my job and the customer service aspect, but I shouldn’t be condemned to a lifetime of poverty for being good at what I do.”

Proposition A calls for an incremental increase in the minimum wage and mandates that employers provide paid sick leave to employees. PTO will come into effect on May 1, prompting urgency among small business owners who fear the new mandates could compromise their operations.

Buddy Lahl, CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association, expressed disappointment over the ruling, but acknowledged it was expected. Lahl noted that the decision allows businesses to prepare ahead of the implementation date.

“It’s going to be a major hurdle for small businesses, especially those without HR departments or payroll processing capabilities,” Lahl said.

He says that the association is seeking to amend the proposition to provide exemptions for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees and to adjust fines and penalties for noncompliance.

While business advocates raise concerns about the potential economic impact, Eiker and other workers argue the changes are long overdue.

“They should think of me and the 700,000 other workers who will be affected by any changes or alterations to this law,” Eiker said. “This will directly impact people’s lives.”

As the debate continues, both sides are calling for dialogue to find a balanced solution that addresses the needs of workers while considering the operational concerns of small businesses.

