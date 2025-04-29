Missouri Supreme Court upholds results of Proposition A after legal challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of the results of Proposition A in last November’s election covering the state’s minimum wage and paid sick time requirements.

In the election, roughly 57% of voters approved Proposition A. The measure increased the state’s minimum wage to $13.75 per hour as of Jan. 1, 2025, and to $15 per hour in 2026. The measure also required employers with more than 15 employees to provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Following the certification of the election results, three Missouri voters and six nonprofit groups contested the election results in court, arguing the constitutionality of the question that appeared on the ballot.

Their claims centered around how many questions were asked in the proposition and that the fiscal note was insufficient.

KSHB 41’s La’Nita Brooks spoke with Buddy Lahl, CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association, following the hearing. You can watch her report in the video player below.

Missouri justices hear arguments of the fate of state's Proposition A

“Our opposition of this protects the small businesses and enables them to grow in your community,” Lahl said.

The justices heard oral arguments from attorneys from both sides during a hearing in March. The justices reviewed claims that the summary statement and fiscal note summary for Proposition A “were so misleading that they constituted an irregularity of sufficient magnitude to cast doubt on the fairness of the election and the validity of its results.”

LINK | Read the ruling

“Because Contestants’ claims fall well short of this high standard, this court finds there was no election irregularity and the election results are valid,” the judges wrote in their opinion.

Chief Justice Mary R. Russell was joined in writing Tuesday’s ruling by five other justices. Justice Robin Ransom wrote a separate opinion, explaining she doesn’t think the court has jurisdiction over “election contests of this nature.”

The paid sick time requirements are set to take effect on Thursday, May 1.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—