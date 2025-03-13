Missouri justices hear arguments of the fate of state's Proposition A

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Missouri State Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit filed to have Proposition A election results thrown out.

Missouri voters approved the proposition last November. The proposition raised the state's minimum wage starting Jan. 1, and expanded employee time off starting May 1.

“Our opposition of this protects the small businesses and enables them to grow in your community,” said Buddy Lahl, CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association.

That organization and several others like the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry filed a lawsuit in December challenging the constitutionality of the question voters saw on their ballots.

The suit argues the question combined two elements — minimum wage and paid sick leave — into one question, whereas state law says ballot questions "shall contain not more than one subject."

The suit also argues the fiscal note attached to the ballot summary was insufficient.

This note is supposed to explain how a ballot might impact the savings or costs of local government entities.

“And the third was that the ballot language was misleading,” said Lahl.

The bill passed with 57% support.

Richard Eiker, who is a member of Standup KC and a fast food worker, says he hopes the Supreme Court honors the people’s vote.

“These things were together; they were voted on together and passed together,” said Eiker. “I hope the Supreme Court support respects the will of the Missouri people.”

The Missouri Restaurant Association requested the decision be expedited before April 15, or at the latest by May 1, when PTO kicks in.

