Missouri Task Force 1 activated to assist with historical flooding in Kentucky

Missouri Task Force 1 is heading to eastern Kentucky to assist with recovery efforts after historical flooding.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jul 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) is heading to eastern Kentucky as the state recovers from historic flooding that has occurred over the last few days.

On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll from the flooding had risen to 25.

Beshear said he expected the number to rise as the search for victims lost in the flooding continues.

MO-TF1 will deploy 45 people, along with two human remains detection canine.

The deployment will be equipped with water rescue capabilities, along with a full equipment cache.

MO-TF1 is joining Ohio Task Force 1, Indiana Task Force 1 and Tennessee Task Force 1.

The task force is prepared for a 14-day deployment.

