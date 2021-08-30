Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to areas of Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) has been deployed to areas in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The task force was called up on Friday and arrived in Louisiana on Sunday, ahead of the hurricane's landfall.

Early Monday morning, they received the call to action.

MO-TF1, along with three smaller task forces from other states, traveled to Jefferson Parish at 5 a.m. Monday.

The task force includes 70 members, plus 10 logistical personnel.

Together, the four task forces made up a 215-person convoy moving in to assist people in the affected area.

They brought nearly 50 vehicles of search-and-rescue equipment to their staging area, just west of New Orleans.

"MO-TF1 members are in good spirits and stand ready to deploy when they receive tactical orders to assist the residents of Louisiana," according to a post from the Boone County Fire Protection District on Facebook.

