Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida to assist with recovery efforts amid Hurricane Ian

Missouri Task Force 1
Boone County Fire Protection District
Missouri Task Force 1
Posted at 8:52 PM, Sep 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A specialty team with the Missouri Task Force 1 has been deployed to Florida to assist with recovery efforts amid Hurricane Ian.

The Disaster Situational Awareness Reconnaissance Team (DSAR) was requested by the state of Florida on Tuesday night.

The team consists of one team leader, two small unmanned aircraft system, drone pilots and one geographic information system.

Members of the DSAR help provide damage assessments, disaster mapping wide area searches, among other things.

The team arrived in Gainsville, Florida, on Wednesday evening and will remain there until a mission is received.

