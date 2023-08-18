Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Maui, Hawaii, to assist with search efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) was deployed earlier this week to Maui, Hawaii, to assist with recovery efforts after wildfires spread through the county, claiming the lives of 111 people.

Four MO-TF1 members and their canines departed to Maui on Tuesday, joining two others members who left to assist on Aug. 10.

The members and canines have been conducting searches for human remains across the island. They'll be there for up to two weeks before returning to Missouri.

MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District located in Columbia, Missouri.

