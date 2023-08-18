Watch Now
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Maui, Hawaii, to assist with search efforts

Jae C. Hong/AP
Search and rescue team members work in the area devastated by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. The blazes incinerated the historic island community of Lahaina and killed more than 100 people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 9:46 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:46:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) was deployed earlier this week to Maui, Hawaii, to assist with recovery efforts after wildfires spread through the county, claiming the lives of 111 people.

Four MO-TF1 members and their canines departed to Maui on Tuesday, joining two others members who left to assist on Aug. 10.

The members and canines have been conducting searches for human remains across the island. They'll be there for up to two weeks before returning to Missouri.

MO-TF1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District located in Columbia, Missouri.


