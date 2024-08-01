Missouri to crack down on sale of products containing psychoactive cannabis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Thursday an executive order that calls on a crack down of the sale of unregulated products that contain psychoactive cannabis compounds.

Parson issued an executive order prohibiting the sale of foods that contain the compounds in the state or less it's originated from an approved source.

"Today, we are announcing new actions to combat the spread of unregulated psychoactive cannabis products that put the health of Missourians at risk," Parson said in a news release. "This Executive Order effectively bans the sale of these potentially harmful products in Missouri until such time approved sources can be regulated by the FDA or State of Missouri through legislative action. Protecting Missourians, especially the most vulnerable, our children, has been our guiding principle since the very beginning and remains so today."

The order also covers the products from being sold at retail businesses who hold a liquor license.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will work to enforce the order, according to the news release.

Parson said there's been an increase in availability in the products, which are marketed to appeal to younger people.

The products often resemble popular products and candies.

Provided by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office Unregulated psychoactive cannabis products

To enforce the order, businesses caught selling the products will be subject to having their liquor license disciplined by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

