Missouri to receive grant funding for workforce development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of nine states that will receive up to $100,000 in grant funding to aid the economy in its COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts, according to the state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release that Missouri’s inclusion in the Workforce Innovation Network will build on efforts to “strengthen workforce development and prepare Missouri job seekers for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The state’s application focused on developing a plan to “increase job-seeker engagement” in workforce development programs by 60% in four years.

The grants will provide support in creating plans to increase employment “and deliver stronger workforce outcomes;” funding for personnel and project coordination; and site visits and coaching calls with consultants.