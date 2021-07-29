Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announces run for auditor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Current Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday that he plans to run for state auditor.

Fitzpatrick, a Republican, would face current State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat who has held the position since 2015.

“Missouri needs an auditor that will be a conservative watchdog for taxpayers,” Fitzpatrick said in the email. “Missourians are tired of politicians who use the Auditor’s office to target their political opponents for their own gain. Liberals have been in charge of the Auditor’s office for basically two decades. It’s time for a conservative watchdog with a proven record of protecting Missouri taxpayers.”

He has previously served in the State House of Representatives and has been treasurer since the beginning of 2019.

Fitzpatrick is a native Missourian and attended Cassville High School and the University of Missouri.