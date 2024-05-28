Missouri voters to again decide on KCPD's funding in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters will decide on two amendments — Amendment 1 and Amendment 4 — to change the state's constitution during a primary election in August, Gov. Mike Parson announced.

Amendment 4 is related to funding for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

According to a release from Parson's office, Amendment 4 "provides an exception to allow for a law that increases minimum funding, if increased before December 31, 2026, for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure they have additional resources to serve their communities."

KCPD is the only police department in the state of Missouri whose funding is overseen by a state board.

Still, Amendment 4 puts the fate of KCPD's funding in the hands of voters across the whole state.

Missouri voters had already passed a similar measure in 2022 that required the city of Kansas City, Missouri, to increase the minimum spending on KCPD from 20% to 25% of the city's budget.

In April, the Missouri Supreme Court overturned the results of the 2022 election, arguing the wording of the question was misrepresented to voters.

The high court also ordered a new election for the issue.

If voters approve Amendment 1, it will allow the Missouri General Assembly to make changes regarding exemptions on property taxes.

Specifically, it would allow the exemptions on all real and personal property used for the care of a child outside of their home.

