Missouri wildlife officials monitoring bird deaths in other states

An antenna from an Argos satellite tag extends past the tail feathers of an American robin as it darts around a front lawn in Cheverly, Md., Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jul 12, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation says they are monitoring reports of hundreds of songbirds falling dead in other states, but so far, haven’t received reports of cases here.

In a release Monday, MDC officials said nine states and the District of Columbia have reported hundreds of unexplained sick and dying songbirds.

States reporting the illnesses include Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Though we have not observed the mysterious bird illness in Missouri, we remain on the lookout for any unusual reports,” MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Jasmine Batten said Monday in a release. “We are also asking the public to be watchful and report groups of dead and sick birds.”

The most commonly affected species include the fledgling common grackle, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. Symptoms include crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other “abnormal behavior.”

Officials with MDC say the no adverse health effects to humans, domestic livestock and poultry have been reported.

If Missourians do see a group of sick or dead birds, they are asked to e-mail wildlifehealth@mdc.mo.gov.

