Missouri will host caucuses this year in presidential race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Political parties in Missouri will host caucuses this year to choose their nominees in the 2024 presidential election.

In years past, the state held a presidential preference primary election. But the change will give political parties more control over the process.

Republicans will host in-person caucuses at schools, churches or community centers on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

In the Kansas City region, each county’s Republican committee will host the events. Many groups are still working to finalize locations.

Democrats will host a hybrid caucus with in-person voting and a mail-in ballot. The in-person component will take place on Saturday, March 23.

The state’s Democratic Party said registered Democrats can begin requesting a vote-by-mail ballot next month.

The Libertarian Party will host its convention on Feb. 24 at the Holiday Inn Earth City, but information about the party’s caucus plan was not immediately available.

“You need to look at the candidate, you need to compare, you need to look at the issues they stand for [and] you need to educate yourself so you can vote for the most qualified person,” explained Pat Jones Macklin.

Jones Macklin worked as a deputy voter registrar Monday at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday luncheon hosted by the Beta Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. She said not many people asked about the new format.

However, speakers at the event focused on messages of anti-violence and voter participation.

“That voter response, voter awareness and voter engagement; we need to have [that] at all levels of government,” explained Albert Ray, president of the fraternity’s chapter.

Missouri and Kansas will host primary elections for candidates other than the president in August.

Monday night, Iowa hosted the first caucuses of the 2024 presidential race.

