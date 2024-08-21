Missouri workers' fight for paid sick leave, increased minimum wage continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians will vote on a medley of ballot initiatives in November, including paid sick leave and an increase in minimum wage.

A "yes" vote would increase the minimum wage to $13.75 by 2025 and $15 in 2026. Additionally, workers would earn one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Over 200,000 signatures were needed to put these questions on the ballot. Now that that's done, the next step is getting people to the polls.

Terrence Wise works for the Missouri Workers Center. He played a part in helping get the questions on the ballot.

"Some folks are not even aware ... 'I can do that? I thought November was about electing a president or the next governor or elected leader,'" Wise said. "No, it’s bigger than that. It’s a bigger moment than that."

KSHB 41 has spoken with businesses in support of these questions, including Oddly Correct.

However, there are some businesses that are concerned higher wages mean higher prices for consumers.

“You’re going to see those things tick up because that money has to come from somewhere,” said David Lopez, general manager at Manny's Mexican Restaurant.

Wise argues that's not true.

"It’s actually the opposite," Wise said. "When you give workers and folks in the community the opportunity to participate in the economy with more wages, then we see growth in it."

Wise said he will continue texting, tweeting, door-knocking and calling in the days leading up to the election.

