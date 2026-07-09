$80 million approved for Interstate 49 widening, Highway 58 bridge rebuild in Cass County, Missouri

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan first heard about driver's concerns about traffic along I-49 at KSHB 41's Let's Talk even in Belton. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Drivers and Uber operators along Interstate 49 in Cass County have long complained about congestion on the corridor. Last week, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a funding commitment that moves a major expansion project closer to reality.

The commission approved five years of funding for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), with $80 million allocated to widen I-49 from 155th Street to Highway 58, along with a complete reconstruction of the Highway 58 bridge connecting Raymore and Belton.

Jake Weller/KSHB I-49 Traffic Cass County

"This represents the commitment of the commission and the department for the next five years on what we're going to deliver," MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said in the July 1 meeting.

For Uber driver Melinda Smethers, the congestion along I-49 has been a recurring financial problem.

"I can't get to my next ride for one, or if it's a passenger that needs to get to the airport or wherever I'm taking them it sometimes causes them to be late," Smethers said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Melinda Smethers

Smethers said she welcomes the project, even if the construction period will bring its own challenges.

"I think it's going to be good. For right now, it's going to cause some headache," Smethers explained.

Kelly Yeokum, who was gassing up Wednesday, said she frequently drives I-49 to work and described the daily frustration in simple terms.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kelly Yeokum

"Back ups! A lot of back ups!" Yeokum said. "I just want to get to work on time."

Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow said the city is excited to see the project budgeted, and it is already preparing for the construction period, including the full closure of the Highway 58 bridge.

Jake Welcome/KSHB Mayor Kris Turnbow, City of Raymore, Missouri

"It's always our hope that they'll move up the timeline," Turnbow said. "Both Belton and Raymore are working on projects on both sides of the highway to prepare for bypass operations when the bridge shuts down. I think the one good thing about the project is the bridge is going to close all together in order to expedite the project there, rather than keep a few lanes open, which can slow the process down."

Both Raymore and Belton are investing in internal roadways and other infrastructure to support detour routes when the Highway 58 bridge fully closes for construction.

It includes mill and overlay projects at the bridge to prevent drivers from needing to cross the road. There is also plans to improve Dean Avenue to help divert highway traffic.

Jake Weller/KSHB Highway 58 Bridge Raymore-Belton

The I-49 widening project includes adding three-thru lanes for traffic and an exiting lane between 163rd street and Highway 58 to allow drivers easier accessibility to getting on and off the interstate.

"We’re making improvements to roadways throughout the internal roadways to make traffic safer, which is a priority as well," Turnbow said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Mayor Kris Turnbow, City of Raymore, Missouri

Turnbow said those investments are also intended to make Raymore more attractive to developers along the I-49 corridor.

"We're hoping that with the development that's going on, and improvements to the highway, that it might look more attractive to developers," Turnbow said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Missouri Highway 58 Bridge Raymore-Belton

Turnbow said the project will bring broader safety and economic benefits to the region, including getting truck traffic off local streets near warehouse facilities in the Raymore Commerce Center.

"I think the board saw the importance of the project, not only for the growth of northern Cass County and the safety of the motoring public as well," Turnbow said.

An additional $20 million is in the pipeline for improvements to Route J and Highway 291, further supporting Cass County's growth.

Jake Weller/KSHB I-49 Traffic in Cass County, Missouri

Construction is planned for spring 2028, but if the project's bidding process goes smoothly, it could be as early as late 2027, according to Turnbow.

Still, Turnbow remains hopeful the project can be expedited and started earlier. A similar sentiment shared by drivers frequenting the area.

"Hire more people, get it done faster," Smethers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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