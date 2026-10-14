Belton approves finance incentives for Uptown Entertainment District, home to B&B Theatres

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A major entertainment district in the heart of Belton will move forward after the city council approved two financing tools, including $250 million in Chapter 100 bonds, in a 7-2 vote Tuesday night.

KSHB

The council amended the original agreement after a request at its last meeting, when it wanted city staff to sit down with the local school district.

After the district and city staff's conversation, the council was asked to increase the developer's Payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) payment to 25% over the life of the agreement. That increases the city's revenue generated from the developer by approximately $800,000.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

This is the final legislative hurdle to begin construction on about 40 acres of farmland in the center of Belton.

The development is planned to be built along 163rd Street to 58 Highway. Plans call for a B&B Theatres along with a go-kart track and bowling alley.

There are also plans for five 6,000-square-foot sit-down restaurants, 7,500 square feet of retail, and more than 600 new apartments. The entertainment complex would span 110,000 square feet.

KSHB 41 Belton Uptown District

Developer Tyler Burks, managing director of development at PETRA, estimates the district will generate $16 million in new wages, support 500 new jobs, attract 1,200 new residents, and bring millions in new tax revenue to the area.

"Everyone involved at the municipal level with the city is going to get some return from all of that new tax from the project," Burks said on Monday.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Tyler Burks

The project currently faces a $53 million financing gap. That's the difference between the project's expected financial return and what PETRA would need to make the investment achievable.

The $250 million funding mechanism, known as a Chapter 100 Industrial Bond, covers a 20-year period and is expected to match $250 million in private investment.

Brian Luton/KSHB Belton Apartments along 163rd

The land along 163rd Street to 58 Highway was rezoned for the project back in March. The city entered a memorandum of understanding with PETRA in Spring 2025. That move was to begin drafting the financing tool, months before the project was publicly announced.

PETRA is still estimated to save upwards of $56 million in property taxes over the 20-year abatement period.

"I really think bringing something here to encourage people to visit Belton or maybe to move here is a genius idea," Thomas-Wyse told KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa. "If it puts a financial burden on those of us that live here, as we're all struggling with the financial burdens we're under, that'd be my absolute no."

Will Shaw/KSHB The City of Belton, Missouri discusses $250 million funding mechanism for major Uptown Entertainment District.

The City of Belton states that the incentives agreement will not have an impact on taxpayers, nor will they be responsible if the project fails.

While this is the final legislative hurdle for the project to begin construction, Burks told KSHB 41 on Monday that he intends to approach the council again at a later date and ask for another round of incentives for a portion of the project.

PETRA expects the project to get underway before the end of the year or at the latest in early 2027.

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