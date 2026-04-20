Belton cemetery headstones damaged in tornado, clean-up begins Tuesday; Church hands out 300 meals

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Connections in the Belton community helped secure access to see damage inside the closed historic cemetery. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Clean-up from Friday's EF-1 tornado that passed through Belton is still ongoing and the work won't begin until Tuesday in the town's historic cemetery.

Belton cemetery headstones damage in tornado, clean-up begins Tuesday

President of the Belton Cemetery Association, Elmer Larkey took KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa to see the damage.

Ryan Gamboa Elmer Larkey

About 50 headstones sit beneath fallen tree limbs — it's unclear how many have been damaged, while some appeared to have toppled or blown off their base.

"I bet there’s 2,000 people I knew personally that are buried here," Larkey shared. "There’s so many good people here, it’ll be back in about a month."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Elmer Larkey

Larkey's connection goes beyond his 20 years at the cemetery President. Three sets of his grandparents are buried in garden.

"I hate to see it devastated. When I come out here Ryan, it was devastated," Larkey said with tears in his eyes. "It's just because I know people here."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Belton Cemetery Tornado Damage

There's plenty of notable names buried in the cemetery, including esteemed author Dale Carnegie, who wrote How to Win Friends and Influence people and Carrie Nation, a leader in the temperance movement.

There's a large tree that sits in the middle of the historic cemetery that received significant damage. Larkey called it a "monument" in the town.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB The "Hope Monument" in the Belton Cemetery remains standing after an EF-1 tornado on Friday.

"I don’t know, it was just a monument. Is what it was," he said. " It's hard to tell how long it’s been there. We figure it’s probably been here longer than the cemetery."

Just southwest of the famed tree sits the towering "Hope Monument" — a marker for about 30 graves purchased by the George D. Hope Lumber Company. It remains untouched and without damage, according to Larkey. He told KSHB 41 many residents were concerned if it would still be standing.

Belton Historical Society/City of Belton, Missouri Hope Lumber Company Belton

While the cemetery must wait to have its tree limbs removed until Tuesday, LifeQuest Church and its congregation rallied to clean up storm damage this weekend.

On Sunday, they served 300 meals to impacted neighbors — breakfast, lunch and dinner. Gamboa was able to ride along with one of its suppertime delivery crews.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB LifeQuest Church Volunteers

"It’s a lot about normalcy, we live our lives and we don’t understand those that have gone through something like this," a Pastor Tim Goulet from LifeQuest Church said. "It will get back to normal but it’s gonna take some time that’s why little glimpses of hope are so beneficial."

The church's lead Pastor and founder Chris Pinion canceled services on Sunday and encourage his pews to remain empty.

"Our church is here to serve," Pinion said. "If everybody would just work together it becomes a beautiful thing."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Tim Goulet

While crews continue to repair power lines and neighbors continue assessing damage, there's a long road ahead for the Belton Cemetery.

It's anticipated it should take about a month to get everything back in order, but a full assessment of the condition of the headstones can't take place until the limbs are disposed of on Tuesday.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Headstones in the Belton Cemetery experienced damage during an EF-1 tornado on Friday.

Larkey, maintains his connection to the peaceful grounds and optimism, the cemetery will return to what it was before the storm.

"It’s just been a part of me, it’s hard to say it was devastating, it really was to see much damage, in so little of time," Larkey added. "But, we will back and it’ll get back."

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