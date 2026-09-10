Belton High School notifies parents of mold in cafeteria kitchen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Parents in the Belton School District reached out to Ryan to share this story. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Parents at Belton High School were notified Wednesday evening that mold is suspected to be present in the Belton High School cafeteria kitchen.

Some parents reached out to KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa to notify him of the problem.

The image below was submitted of the kitchen:

KSHB 41 Belton High School Kitchen Mold

The notice to parents states administrators discovered residue in the kitchen they suspect to be mold.

"We are having the air tested and the area thoroughly cleaned," a district administrator wrote to parents. "All food preparation has stopped until we receive the test results. In the meantime, the food served to students will be prepared at the other school sites in the district."

Jake Weller/KSHB Belton High School

KSHB 41 reached out to the Belton School District for comment on the situation and is waiting on a response.

Cass County Health Department Director Mathew McCall told KSHB 41 by email that his office received a complaint on Thursday regarding the mold "or a similar topic."

McCall explained that an inspection will occur and the department will review corrective actions, if any violations are present.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB The Belton School District is implementing new safety protocols to prohibit illicit items on three school campuses starting January 12.

The Cass County Health Department is not aware of any illnesses attributed to the mold, nor does McCall believe the illnesses are reportable to the health department under Missouri law.

"The health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we will not resume preparing food in the BHS kitchen until we are sure it is safe to do so," the district said in the letter to parents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available from the Belton School District.

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