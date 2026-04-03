Belton native Tate Stevens headlines Ag City Music Festival in effort to bring World Cup fans to Cass County

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Promoter Dan Smith reached out to Ryan to share this story. If your business or community is working on any World Cup plans, reach out to Ryan to share your story.. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Country music artist and 2012 X-Factor champion Tate Stevens will headline the Ag City Music Festival in Harrisonville, Missouri this June, hoping to draw World Cup visitors to Cass County.

Belton native Tate Stevens headlines Ag City Music Festival during World Cup

The festival aims to attract some of the 600,000 World Cup fans expected to come to the Kansas City area. The event's purpose is to showcase rural America and boost the local economy.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tate Stevens, right, and Simon Cowell attend the "The X Factor" season finale results show at CBS Television City on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Festival promoter Dan Smith said event organizers are keeping talent and vendors local to help jolt the Cass County economy.

And that effort starts with Stevens.

"We’re really trying to work with trying to bring some of the folks coming into Kansas City and show what rural America is like," Smith said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Dan Smith, the event's promoter and Cass County native will also perform with his band Bound & Determined at the festival.

Stevens, a Nashville recording artist whose name graces the water tower in his hometown of Belton, has called Cass County home his entire life.

Walking down Main Street in Belton with him, Stevens will see old friends, and waves to folks and reflects on his roots.

"I have so many memories here on Main Street, actually," Stevens said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Tate Stevens

Stevens hopes to use his platform to welcome international visitors and introduce them to the community he grew up in.

"Anytime that you can introduce somebody to something new that they can relate to is cool, right? Music is one of the best mediums we have to do that," Stevens said. "How I was raised, where I was raised is really embedded in my music."

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Tate Stevens

By sharing the area's warmth and hospitality, Stevens hopes to put Cass County in the world spotlight during the global soccer tournament and the nation's 250th birthday celebration.

"I think that’s going to draw a lot of people to areas like Belton and Cass County because we have a lot of it," Stevens said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Tate Stevens

Other artists, including Noe Palma, Bound & Determined, and Edge of Forever a Lynrd Skynyrd Tribute Band will perform.

The Ag City Music Festival will be held June 19 and 20 and will be held at 27225 S. Kauffman Road in Harrisonville, Missouri.

For more information and how to get tickets, click here.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Belton native and Nashville recording artist Tate Stevens will headline a festival in Harrisonville this summer, hoping to give Cass County an economic boost during the World Cup.

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