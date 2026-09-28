Cass County family refuses to give up on free haunted house after cease-and-desist threatens closure

ARCHIE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. A viewer and patron of the Dorsett Hill Haunt reached out to Ryan to share this story. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A free haunted house near rural Archie, Missouri, that has donated proceeds to local school districts for more than a decade is fighting to stay open after Cass County issued a cease-and-desist order citing zoning violations.

Troy Chamness and his family have operated The Dorsett Hill Haunt for 12 years, accepting donations that go directly to local school districts. This year, the county ordered the operation to stop after a neighbor filed a formal complaint on Sept. 15, 2026.

Will Shaw/KSHB Troy Chamness

According to Cass County codes director Valerie McCubbin, it is the first formal complaint the county has ever received about the property.

The complaint, filed with the Cass County Building Codes, Environmental Health and Zoning Department, cited traffic and parking congestion on South Dorsett Hill Road.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Dorsett Hill Haunt complaint by neighbor

The complaint, which I obtained from the codes office, stated the congestion was at times making normal travel on the road "extremely difficult or impossible" and raised concerns about access for emergency vehicles. The complainant also noted the property is residentially zoned and that no Special Use Permit had been issued for the attraction.

McCubbin confirmed the cease-and-desist was issued because the property falls within a Residential Rural zoning classification, under which haunted house attractions are not a permitted use. She said a Special Use Permit is not an option given the property's current zoning designation.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Cass County, Missouri Courthouse

"They basically told us there is absolutely nothing we can do, no appeals process, no permit we can buy," Chamness explained.

Chamness said the county had been aware of the haunt's operation for years without raising the zoning issue.

"They knew about us and not once did they ever tell us that you need so many acres, you need a permit," Chamness said. "We've had conversations with the county about other things, but never this."

He said the family had previously addressed traffic concerns last year by adding parking attendants and creating additional nearby parking on the property to cut down on congestion, and that they offered further solutions to the county.

Will Shaw/KSHB Dorsett Hill Haunt near Archie, Missouri

"We told the county; we are willing to make adjustments," Chamness said. "The county just don't want to hear it."

A Facebook post from the 2025 event cited in the complaint stated approximately 3,900 people attended. Chamness said the event is kept free intentionally to cut down on cost, and to provide local youth a place to stay out of trouble.

"Most of the people around here can't go to Kansas City. They won't want to go up there because it's like $60 a person. That's why we've kept it free," Chamness said. "We want to make sure they can have that haunt experience, without the cost."

Will Shaw/KSHB Troy Chamness

Donations collected at the event go to You Matter Archie, the PTO club in Archie, and the Haunt for Hunger Prom in the Harrisonville School District. No volunteers take any of the donated money nor does the Chamness family.

You Matter Archie is particularly special to the haunt — as Hunter Morton, who passed away in 2022 by suicide. He was a student in the Archie, Missouri School District and was a key player in the success of the Dorsett Hill Haunt.

His ashes are buried on the property alongside a memorial tribute to him in the cemetery portion of the haunted house. The Dorsett Hill Haunt is more than just an attraction to the Chamness family.

After Chamness announced the haunt would halt its 12th season, hundreds of community members responded on social media in support of the operation. Volunteer Tiffany Himes said the community is ready to act if given direction.

Will Shaw/KSHB Tiffany Himes

"Tell them what needs to be fixed. There will be 100 people out here ready and willing to fix it. Get whatever permits, get whatever's needed. There will be a group of people and it will be done that day," Himes said.

Himes described what the community stands to lose.

"There are so many kids in this town that do not have the opportunity to go to the city. They don't have the funds to go through a huge, haunted house, or they know they can come here and feel safe," Himes said. "By it shutting down, all the kids are so disappointed because they've been looking forward to this opportunity to come to this place."

Will Shaw/KSHB Cass County, Missouri Courthouse

I attempted to speak with the neighbor who filed the complaint, but the gate to enter their driveway was shut. I left a business card in the mailbox.

I also reached out to the Cass County Presiding Commissioner Bob Huston to participate in this story, and did not receive a response.

Will Shaw/KSHB A Cass County family refuses to give up on free haunted house after cease-and-desist threatens closure.

Despite the uncertainty, the Chamness family and its supporters continue to prepare the property.

"We're just going to continue doing what we've been doing, getting it ready, just in case there's that opportunity we get to open," Chamness added. "We're just not ready to give up yet."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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