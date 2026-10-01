Cass County, Missouri, baby competes for Jessica Alba's Baby of the Year award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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In January, my wife and I are expecting the birth of our first baby. I remember the sense of pride I felt when I found out that we are having a baby girl.

So, when Jaide Coatney reached out to me on Facebook to share that her baby is competing for Jessica Alba's Baby of the Year award, I knew I had to step in.

Jayce, 7 months old, is the happiest little guy with the biggest smile and a contagious laugh, his mother tells me.

"He loves being around people, and lights up every room he enters. He is sweet, curious, silly and determined. Jayce has continued to amaze us every day with his strength and joy. He truly is our little ray of sunshine," Jayce's profile reads.

Jan Lurie Photography Jayce Coatney

There is a lot on the line for Jayce, even if he doesn't realize it yet. More importantly, there is a lot on the line for his family.

Jayce needs your help.

If he is chosen for Jessica Alba's Baby of the Year award, he will appear in a national ad campaign with baby product brand The Honest Company, win $25,000, and be celebrated in the pages of "Variety Magazine."

"Winning Baby of the Year would mean so much more to our family than just winning a competition. The $25,000 would be something we could put toward our children’s future and educations. Giving them a little more stability and opportunities as they grow," Jaide said. "As parents, being able to give our kids a strong foundation for their future is something that means everything to us."

The Coatney family is originally from Bates County, Missouri, but they have found a home in Pleasant Hill.

7-month-old Jayce has been hard at work to earn the crown of Baby of the Year.

Jan Lurie Photography Jayce Coatney

Jaide told me Jayce recently won the cutest baby competition at the Bates County Fair and the Amsterdam Jubilee.

"We're hoping to continue that momentum in the Baby of the Year competition," she said.

While the money might be a great help to the Coatney family and Jayce's future, the competition has allowed them to put their community in the spotlight.

"Putting Jayce and our community on the map would be such a special experience for us. We love where we come from, and we would be incredibly proud to have our little hometown boy represent Missouri," Jaide told me.

To help Jayce and his family, all they need is your vote to send him through to the next round. Jayce currently sits in first place in his group.

Jessica Alba's Baby of the Year Jayce Coatney

I'll admit, I took a glance at the other competitors. They're cute. But, if there's anything I know about the people of Cass County, Missouri — cute only gets you so far. One thing Cass County does well, is support their neighbor.

"We are just incredibly grateful that Jayce has made it this far, and we’re so thankful for everyone who has supported our little boy along the way," Jaide added.

So, if you have a little time to cast a vote, it is free. If you have a little extra money to spare, you can cast a lot of votes.

As a future parent, I can sense the pride these folks have in their little boy. It is the same feeling I have about my future daughter.

In Missouri, our kids are something we can all get behind.

To vote for Jayce and his family in the competition, click here.

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