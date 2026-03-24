City of Raymore announced Tuesday its plans for 10 days of World Cup events

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. The Raymore Chamber of Commerce invited Ryan to be a guest at Tuesday's luncheon and to hear the plans the community is working on revolving around the World Cup. Share your story idea with Ryan .

Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow made several special announcements at Tuesday's annual Raymore Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Turnbow provided information on 10 days worth of FIFA World Cup 26 events designed to put Raymore and Northern Cass County on the map.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Raymore World Cup plans revealed at Tuesday Chamber of Commerce luncheon

In addition, the city revealed Parade of Hearts selected Raymore as the host for two of their new sculptures.

The sculptures, part of the city's public art initiative, will be located at the Raymore Price Chopper, 900 W. Foxwood Dr., and at T.B. Hanna Station Park, 214 S. Washington St.

KSHB 41 News Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa attended Tuesday's luncheon.

Raymore Chamber of Commerce leaders provided business tips to members looking to capitalize on the influx of visitors during the World Cup.

Mayor Turnbow told the group having two Parade of Heart sculptures will help attract people to the city.

Parade of Hearts/City of Raymore, Missouri

The city will be featured in the web-based Parade of Hearts app. Through the app, users can find sculpture information, including specific artists and locations, participate in a leader board for most sculpture visits and explore an interactive map that includes participating attractions.

The platform is expected to go live on April 6.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB The Raymore Chamber of Commerce and the city made major announcements on Tuesday about plans surrounding the World Cup.

This year, 150 hearts will be placed across the region and displayed at temporary locations from early April through September.

Local businesses in Raymore will also be able to run special promotions through the online application with the hope it can help drive customers to their businesses.

Here is a full list of the events the City of Raymore will host during the FIFA World Cup 26:



July 25-July 7: Scavenger Hunt - Clues will be released the week of June 22, and participants have until July 7 (or while our supply of Raymore swag lasts) to complete the hunt and turn in the completed scavenger hunt sheet at Raymore City Hall during regular business hours. The scavenger hunt clues will take you around town to some of our most popular locations for family fun.



- Clues will be released the week of June 22, and participants have until July 7 (or while our supply of Raymore swag lasts) to complete the hunt and turn in the completed scavenger hunt sheet at Raymore City Hall during regular business hours. The scavenger hunt clues will take you around town to some of our most popular locations for family fun. Thursday, June 25: Bricks & Block Party : 6-9 p.m. at T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St. Honor veterans with the legacy honor brick unveiling at the flag pole at the southeast corner of the park! Enjoy live music, food trucks and farmers market and craft vendors at this community block party.



: 6-9 p.m. at T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St. Honor veterans with the legacy honor brick unveiling at the flag pole at the southeast corner of the park! Enjoy live music, food trucks and farmers market and craft vendors at this community block party. Friday, June 26: Rock the Ridge : 4-9 p.m. at Hawk Ridge Park, 701 Johnston Pkwy (extra parking on Sunset Lane just south of 163rd Street). In partnership with the Raymore Chamber of Commerce, enjoy a kids bubble zone, live music from The Yachties and goods and food from craft and chamber vendors! For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, click here to visit the Raymore Chamber of Commerce website.



: 4-9 p.m. at Hawk Ridge Park, 701 Johnston Pkwy (extra parking on Sunset Lane just south of 163rd Street). In partnership with the Raymore Chamber of Commerce, enjoy a kids bubble zone, live music from The Yachties and goods and food from craft and chamber vendors! For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, click here to visit the Raymore Chamber of Commerce website. Thursday, July 2: Raymore 2.50 Fun Run: 7 p.m. Start & finish at Johnny's Tavern, 716 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. This run for fun, takes you through Hawk Ridge Park and ends at Johnny's Tavern. The first 100 people to sign up on-site on race day get a commemorative T-shirt and medal! Note: this is a free event and is not timed, so take your time if you want to stroll. Giveaways while supplies last only.



7 p.m. Start & finish at Johnny's Tavern, 716 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore. This run for fun, takes you through Hawk Ridge Park and ends at Johnny's Tavern. The first 100 people to sign up on-site on race day get a commemorative T-shirt and medal! Note: this is a free event and is not timed, so take your time if you want to stroll. Giveaways while supplies last only. Friday, July 3: Spirit of America/Match Day Watch Party : 7 p.m., Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore. Join us at our annual Spirit of America Celebration, with live music from Walker Mathison's Ranahan Duo, inflatables, entertainment artists and food trucks and concessions. Catch the soccer match on our big screen on Baseball Field #4! The fireworks show starts after dusk.



: 7 p.m., Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore. Join us at our annual Spirit of America Celebration, with live music from Walker Mathison's Ranahan Duo, inflatables, entertainment artists and food trucks and concessions. Catch the soccer match on our big screen on Baseball Field #4! The fireworks show starts after dusk. Saturday, July 4: As American as Apple Pie Parade: 10:30 a.m., Raymore's Original Town (start at Raymore Elementary, east on W. Elm Street, north on S. Washington Street, west on W. Maple Street and south on S. Madison Street back to Raymore Elementary.) Parade theme: Think classic Americana–small-town USA, the nostalgic summer movie, "The Sandlot," vintage muscle cars, convertibles and tractors, baseball, hot dogs and apple pie! Want to be IN the parade? Click here for the parade entry form!

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

The Raymore Chamber of Commerce is also selling World Cup-themed scarves.

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