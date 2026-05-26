KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A 27-year-old gunman opened fire outside a Price Chopper in Pleasant Hill on Monday, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 17-year-old employee.

The gunman is in custody and was taken to a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Community in shock after 1st shooting in Pleasant Hill in 20 years

Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said the shooting is out of the ordinary for the rural Cass County community.

"This doesn't happen in Pleasant Hill, this is not the norm," Wright told KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa in a response to his question in a press conference on Monday night.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright

Wright, who retired on Friday, is stepping back in to assist the department in the investigation to provide clarity on the shooter's motive.

"Our community is going to have to be patient with those answers. But we also need to know if there was some type of community interaction that could've prevented this," Wright said.

As the investigation continues, community members are processing the shooting at a place many consider a gathering spot for the town.

Timothy Casteel, lead pastor of HIS Church, opened his doors Monday evening for neighbors seeking reprieve. He said the Price Chopper holds a special place in the community.

"It's not just friends, they're family. The whole town, that's our place to gather," he said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Timothy Casteel

Casteel said his prayers are with everyone impacted by the shooting.

"To let him [employee] know, he's on my heart. And whoever it is, he's on my heart; the families of the ones grieving the loss, I can't imagine that right now." Casteel added.

Witnesses near the scene told Gamboa they saw an individual point a hunting-style rifle at the woman and Price Chopper employee. Once he realized what was taking place, he took cover in his vehicle and stepped in to help.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Pleasant Hill Price Chopper Shooting

This bystander did not want to speak on camera, but stated he drew his own firearm in an attempt to detain the shooter. According to the bystander, that's when the shooter turned the weapon on himself.

Chief Wright did say that he heard a bystander pulled a handgun on the suspect, but was not sure of the details.

Due to the 17-year-old victim's age, Gamboa reached out to the Pleasant Hill R-III School District for comment and has not heard back.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Pleasant Hill Price Chopper Shooting

District parents told Gamboa the school will make counseling services available to students on Tuesday.

A Price Chopper spokesperson also issued a statement on Monday.

"This is a heartbreaking day for everyone involved and their loved ones," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time."

The Pleasant Hill community continues to process what occurred on Monday, and Casteel says his church doors will remain open to anyone needing a safe space to grieve.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Timothy Casteel

His message to the community is to hold loved ones close.

"Say I love you tonight. Grab hold of those family members. Just let them know how much you appreciate them, because life is short and it can be taken from you."

This is the first shooting to occur in Pleasant Hill in approximately 20 years, according to the city.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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