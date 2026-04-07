KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Paula and Ryan met at a Raymore Chamber of Commerce event last month and she shared her story. If you have a story you'd like to share, reach out to Ryan. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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As the FIFA World Cup 26 approaches, short-term rental owners in the Kansas City area are preparing for an influx of travelers, though some are still waiting for bookings.

Despite an 80% jump in searches, Raymore short-term rental hosts still lack World Cup bookings

Airbnb told KSHB 41 News that searches for places to stay in the area are up 80% in the last year.

"We expect somewhere about 11,000 guests to stay with Airbnb hosts in the Kansas City metro," Vincent Frillici said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Vincent Fillici

Frillici, the public policy leader for the Airbnb Great Lakes Region, said the platform is seeing a vast increase in bookings, with over half of those currently priced under $500 a night. He noted that the typical host is expected to generate around $3,500 during the World Cup.

While searches are up, Frillici said guests typically try to book as close to the actual event as possible, often around 60 days in advance. He expects more movement in the next couple of weeks once official game slates are announced.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ana Lou's Guesthouse in Raymore, Missouri is not seeing the interest the owners expected for World Cup.

"I think it’s pretty typical that we’re still early, that the outer ring is not seeing as much, but as the inner ring fills up as closer to the events and restaurants downtown, I think then you’ll see the higher percentage of the outer ring fill up," Frillici said.

In Raymore, Jeffrey and Paula Adams run Ana Lou's Guesthouse. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, short-term rental sleeps eight, features Kansas City-themed rooms, and is about 20 minutes from Arrowhead Stadium.

The name Ana Lou is a tribute to the former owner of the home who was a close family friend.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jeffrey and Paula Adams

The property currently has no bookings through the World Cup summer.

"They're still out there, everybody is pretty much in a vacant state," Jeffrey Adams said. "I keep checking to see how things are looking."

The couple is navigating adjustments to their pricing. Their regular rate is $199 a night, but their World Cup rate is set at $1,500 a night.

They also will provide entertainment guides for folks that plan to rent their home during the World Cup. They also purchased commemorative Raymore Chamber of Commerce World Cup scarves as a gift for those who stay at their place.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ana Lou's Guesthouse

They told Gamboa, the goal isn't to be greedy with their price, but to protect the home, which is an investment, while being competitive and offering a quality stay.

"In my opinion, if you're only charging $199 during World Cup, those people are going to come in there and not respect your property," Paula Adams said.

Both Jeffrey and Paula Adams agreed that the quality of a stay goes up with the price guests pay.

They are positioning themselves as neither the cheapest nor the most expensive option, balancing protecting their investment with the gamble of a return.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa and Jeffrey looked through listings around the Raymore area for a weekend in June — Ana Lou's Guesthouse for four nights totaled around $8,700. The highest for four nights in a home in Lee's Summit cost upwards of $16,000, while the lowest price was around $3,500.

"With the rate structure the way it is, frankly, four or five nights a month would generate enough money to pay the bills for a few months," Jeffrey Adams said. "If we were to run 80% occupancy for the World Cup it would pretty much pay for the whole year."

Despite the current vacancies, the couple remains optimistic about the expected 650,000 visitors coming to the metro.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ana Lou's Guesthouse

"You can't increase the size of the city by 50%, the metro area by 50%, and have enough rooms for it," Jeffrey Adams said.

Paula Adams agreed, telling Gamboa they are only 20 minutes from the stadium and said she thinks there's no way the couple's won't get booked if they we get half that number.

For those considering hosting, Frillici recommended setting a competitive price, highlighting the property's location relative to the airport, stadium, and Fan Fest, and adding amenities like a hot tub or free parking to the listing.

Airbnb is also offering a $750 voucher program for new landlords.

"Our data shows that demand will be there, and it is critical that people be thoughtful about how they price their listing to be competitive, because people still want to get a good value," Frillici said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Jeffrey Adams

Meanwhile, hosts like the Adams' family are waiting for the international market to make its move.

"We don't really know the lead time on how far in advance people are going to book internationally," Jeffrey Adams said. "If we sit here vacant the entire time, it just means we continue to fund and pay the mortgage all ourselves."

For more information regarding Ana Lou's Guesthouse, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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