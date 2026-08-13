Elite Total Fitness in Raymore offers second chances through faith, fitness, peer support

RAYMORE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A gym in Raymore, Missouri, is doing more than helping people get fit — it's offering a second chance at life for people battling addiction, navigating the criminal justice system and facing some of life's toughest moments.

Elite Total Fitness owner Bucky Beckham built the gym around a simple but powerful idea: meet people where they are.

Jake Weller/KSHB Bucky Beckham

"If I was to define recovery, what it looks like is relief from any bondage that you're in," Beckham said.

Beckham's calling grew out of his own 25 years of alcohol abuse. At six months of sobriety — a milestone doctors gave him only a 5% chance of reaching — he said he heard a message that shaped everything that followed.

"I just cried out to God and said, 'How do I say thank you? I heard a voice that said, 'Be unto others who you needed in your times of despair,'" Beckham said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Bucky Beckham

The gym charges $35 a month, has more than 1,000 members and has counseled upwards of 2,000 struggling individuals in the eight years the business has been open.

Beckham describes it as a ministry inside a gym — one that connects faith and fitness with peer counseling and referrals to rehab services. Members come from every walk of life.

"They're everybody. They're the millionaires, they're the homeless and everything in between," Beckham said.

Raymore gym offers second chances through faith and fitness

The gym partners with local churches and receives referrals from the Raymore Police Department, which sees Elite Total Fitness as a resource for people who need more than law enforcement and the justice system can offer.

"These are human lives that we're dealing with and want the best for them," Raymore Police Det. John Keltner said.

Keltner said the partnership has helped reshape how residents in crisis view police.

Jake Weller/KSHB John Keltner

"We've now established a relationship to where they see us as people that want to help rather than people that wear a badge, a gun and a uniform," he said.

Aaron West drives 40 minutes each way from Butler, Missouri, to be part of the community. His background includes more than 10 years of meth addiction, and he continues to struggle with alcohol use. He's a month sober.

Jake Weller/KSHB Aaron West

The turning point for him in his addiction was a warrant out for his arrest and spending two months in the Cass County jail.

"I was definitely on a path to destruction," West said. "It was either going to be prison or dead."

West has been clean from meth for over a decade. With a positive outlook on his recovery and accepting accountability, he was able to get help. He said the gym's community has been central to his recovery.

Jake Weller/KSHB

"You wouldn't have found me in a gym, you wouldn't have found me in a church; you'd find me in a dope house bathroom sticking needles in my arm," West said.

Members describe the gym as a place where vulnerability is welcomed, and no one is turned away.

"We get in and pray with each other, cry with each other, just whatever it is, and share whatever it is that's on your heart," West said.

Jake Weller/KSHB

Beckham said the gym has welcomed thousands of people struggling with addiction, mental health crises and other hardships — including people who have escaped the cartel, those going through divorce and people contemplating suicide.

"I think we've had five people in the last two weeks come in here contemplating suicide, and their last straw was coming here looking for a family they didn't have," Beckham said. "We accept you where you're at. We say we're here with you, we're gonna walk through this with you and we won't give up on you."

Jake Weller/KSHB Pastors with Real Life Church in Belton and Manna Fellowship in Pleasant Hill visiting Elite Total Fitness on Wednesday.

For Beckham, the work comes down to one word.

"Hope," Beckham said with tears in his eyes. "When I have hope, all of the sudden I'm free."

Elite Total Fitness partners with multiple Cass County church organizations to grow its ministry, including Manna Fellowship, Real Life Church, LifeQuest Church and Rock Brook Church.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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