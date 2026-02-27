'It saved my life': Cass County Veterans Coalition opens doors for veterans resources

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Ryan met the veterans group founder, Steve Baker, at an event in Cass County and has kept in contact with him to make this story possible. If you have a story related to veterans or something else, Ryan wants to share your voice. Share your story idea with Ryan .

A new nonprofit in Cass County, Missouri, is working to connect military veterans to resources they may not know are available to them, including VA benefits, mental health services, and housing assistance.

Cass County Veterans Coalition opens doors for veterans resources

The Cass County Veterans Coalition holds free monthly meetings where organizations share their services directly with veterans. There are other organization's representatives that attend the meetings for additional resource services.

Thursday night's gathering welcomed 38Bravo, a nonprofit designed to provide at-risk homeless populations with support through veteran community liaisons.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Cass County Veterans Coalition

Additionally, eTMS, an organization connecting veterans to mental health treatment of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, was at Thursday's meeting.

Steve Baker, founder of the Cass County Veterans Coalition, entered the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 and spent 30 years in the Marine Corps. Baker said he identified a gap in outreach while working in veteran resources for the state.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Steve Baker

"What I noticed was Cass County was not worked before," Baker said.

Missouri is home to 400,000 military veterans, according to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

Jackson, Clay, and Cass counties lead the western portion of the state, with approximately 55,000 total veterans.

Baker said many veterans simply are not aware of what is available to them.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Steve Baker, Founder, speaks at the Cass County Veterans Coalition meeting on Thursday night.

"We don't provide any resources with the coalition, but we know how to get in touch with resources," Baker said. "I think a lot of people struggle because they look online for a 1-800 number. Then they call that 1-800 number, they’re put on hold, or they lose motivation. For us, they can come here and we connect them directly to someone who will call them back."

The group draws 30 to 40 people to its monthly meetings and has helped at least 15 veterans so far. There are no membership fees.

Chris Beal, a U.S. Army combat veteran who suffers from PTSD, said the coalition has provided something beyond just practical support.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Chris Beal

"It's brotherhood, it's brotherhood and networking," Beal said.

Beal told KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa that his military background made it difficult to seek help.

"I came from a society in the military of rub some dirt on it," Beal said. "If you're hurt, suck it up and drive on. When we raised our hand, they told us they were going to take of us. So it’s time for the veteran’s services to step up and take care of people."

Beal said he has helped homeless veterans in Belton through the coalition's network, including a Navy veteran who had been living in a van outside a Starbucks. That veteran now has a VA-provided apartment and is receiving health benefits.

Beal is also able to connect with veterans who need help in his job as a Belton firefighter.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Cass County Veterans Coalition

That same spirit of networking helped U.S. Navy veteran Rusty Sullivan access VA benefits he said he never believed he deserved.

"When you're a veteran, trust me on this, there's always somebody worse," Sullivan said. "There’s always somebody in worse shape than you and a lot of times you feel like you don’t want to take that money."

Cass County has deep military roots.

Richards-Gebaur Air Force base once operated in the area, and many military members remained in Cass County after it relocated to Whiteman Air Force Base. There is still an operating commissary in Belton and an Army Reserve station.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Cass County Veterans Coalition

The coalition is working to expand its reach so no veteran has to navigate the system alone.

Sullivan said the group has made a profound difference in his life.

"Absolutely, 100%," he said. "100%, I guarantee it saved mine," Sullivan said, when asked whether a group like this ultimately saves veteran's lives.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Rusty Sullivan

The Cass County Veterans Coalition is looking to expand its reach. If you are a veteran looking for a support system, monthly meetings can be found on the coalition's Facebook page.

The group meets at The Ranch KC, a BBQ-joint in the Bel-Ray area of northern Cass County.

