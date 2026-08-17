Kansas City voters want midterm candidates to tackle rising fuel and grocery costs head-on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Cost of living is a top concern for voters in Missouri's newly redrawn 4th Congressional district as the November midterm elections draw closer. From fuel prices to groceries, Kansas City residents are making clear what they want candidates to address before they head to the polls.

Jenell Watts, owner of J's Sweet Tea in Kansas City, said the cost of doing business is a daily reality she can't ignore.

"Affordability, food and groceries, gas things like that really matter to us because we travel around to promote our business," Watts said. "We travel to different events around the city to do these events, so the cost of fuel can be quite expensive."

That concern is backed by federal data. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy prices rose 14.7 percent over the 12 months ending in July 2026, driven largely by a 24.6 percent increase in gasoline prices. Natural gas prices rose 4.3 percent and electricity prices climbed 4.2 percent over the same period.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Food costs also continued to climb. The BLS reported that prices for food away from home rose 3.4 percent over the year, while food at home rose 2.7 percent. Fresh vegetable prices increased 6.3 percent, with lettuce prices up 7.5 percent. Shelter costs rose 3.2 percent, and apparel prices increased 3.9 percent. Used cars and trucks fell 1.9 percent, and medical care commodities dropped 2.7 percent.

Kansas City resident Steven Taylor said the numbers reflect what he sees every day.

Will Shaw/KSHB Steven Taylor

"I just feel like it's a little too high, a lot of people don't make a lot of money, with the price of food, rent, it's making it hard to live out here," Taylor said.

When asked what he needs to hear from a candidate, Taylor was direct.

"It doesn't matter the party, it's about living out here, that's what it comes down to," Taylor said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Patrick Skyles

Fellow Kansas City resident Patrick Skyles said he believes gas prices may recover, but his top concern heading into November is different.

"Right now, I am kind of big on election fraud and making sure our elections are secure," Skyles said.

Democratic congressional candidate Jordan Herrera said fuel prices have a ripple effect that reaches far beyond the gas pump.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jordan Herrera, Democrat, Candidate for Missouri Congressional District 4

"If you have high fuel prices, all of your groceries, all of your commodities, those presents you want to give your kids this winter, you're not going to be able to afford as much," Herrera said.

The Iran war has emerged as a key issue shaping the economic conversation in the district. Republican Rep. Mark Alford said he has fielded questions about it throughout the campaign season.

"We gotta make sure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon, personally I am willing to pay a little bit more at the pump," Alford said. "For a short time, but the president needs to wrap this up though."

Chris Morrison/KSHB U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, Republican, Missouri Congressional District 4

Former President Donald Trump also addressed fuel prices, saying he stands by decisions that contributed to higher costs.

"When you're at $4, that's okay, I'll never apologize, I did the right thing," Trump said.

For Watts, the stakes of this election are personal. She said she wants candidates to understand that voters are more than data points.

Will Shaw/KSHB J's Sweet Tea, Kansas City, Missouri

"I need for them to hear that we are real people with real life issues, we're not just a number," Watts said. "This is our community, this is our home that we live in."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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