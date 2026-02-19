Missouri First Maps anticipated to guide 2026 races; candidates and voters respond

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. This story idea was generated our Let's Talk event in Northeast Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

The Kansas City Election Board told KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa on Wednesday they anticipate they will follow the Missouri First Maps for the late-year midterm elections.

This comes ahead of next Tuesday, when the candidate filing period opens.

"I think the reality is, if people come out and vote, district lines matter less and less," said Antonio Molinar, a resident of Kansas City in the new 4th Congressional District. "I think there’s population density in Kansas City, within Kansas City, that should be able to mitigate whatever the expanse is for the new district."

Jake Weller/KSHB Antonio Molinar

But for Jordan Herrera, a political newcomer and Democratic candidate in Missouri's 4th Congressional District, he's working hard at navigating district line uncertainty.

"I’ve had to build out basically two congressional campaigns," Herrera told KSHB 41's Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa at Herrera's Raymore office. "What that means?" he asked. "I have to make every dollar count, every dollar stretch."

Jake Weller/KSHB Jordan Hererra

Gamboa attended KSHB 41's Let's Talk event in Northeast Kansas City.

Herrera stopped in to introduce himself to members of the KSHB 41 News team. He expressed some concerns with voter confusion and having extra campaigning with the new Missouri First Maps being challenged in court.

It's important to note, this isn't the first time a candidate or elected official has attended a Let's Talk event.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jordan Herrera

Rep. Mark Alford's team attended the Let's Talk event held in August in Belton.

Alford, a Republican, is the incumbent in Missouri's 4th Congressional District.

For Herrera, his concerns sparked questions about what maps voters, candidates and election offices are preparing to use.

"For me to be running actively, right, I need to be playing in both maps, the historic 5th, really, the historic 4thand new 4th," Herrera explained. "That allows me to make sure we have as much voter penetration as possible, that we’ve covered down, or other areas, say we are in those new maps in November, and I’m not running in Lafayette and Pettis County."

Gamboa reached out to both the Pettis and Lafayette County Elections Offices on the phone and by email for comment and did not heard back Wednesday.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Cass County voters cast ballots ahead of November 5th General Election.

Additionally, KSHB 41 reached out to Cass County, Missouri's election clerk, who explained that she has not looked at a congressional map because their county is not at risk.

Alford, who intends to file for re-election, sent Gamboa a statement on which maps he's using to campaign.

"In the coming weeks, we will file for re-election in the new Fourth District under the Missouri First map. I'm equally as comfortable in the urban core of Kansas City as I am by the lake in Camden County or in a corn field in Hickory County. That, in addition to the fact that I am the only declared candidate with the resources to run a competitive race, makes me uniquely qualified to represent the new Fourth District. And make no mistake, we will win the new Fourth District." Rep. Mark Alford (R-Lake Winnebago)

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed the new Missouri First Maps into law at the end of September.

The move followed an effort across the country to further the GOP's control over the House and Senate — including flipping a seat in the 5th Congressional District long held by Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat.

KSHB 41

The new lines add a significant number of rural counties that were formerly in Congressman Alford's district.

Rep. Cleaver II issued KSHB 41 a statement ahead of the filing period opening.

"As has been the case each election cycle, I will file for Missouri’s 5th District on the first day filing opens. The race will be in the 5th District regardless of final court decisions on the constitutionality of the mid-decade redrawing of the Congressional maps absent a current Census or a determination that the citizens lead referendum pauses the proposed new map until there is a statewide vote. Like all of my campaigns, we will run a robust campaign communicating to voters the accomplishments and experiences brought to representing all of the constituents in the 5th District, including most recently the overwhelming passage in the U.S. House of the bipartisan Housing for the 21st Century Act (H.R. 6644). Many forget for a decade the 5th District included Saline and Lafayette Counties where there are a lot of friends and supporters. It is about connecting with the voters – not rural vs urban areas." Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver II (D-Kansas City)

But there's differing opinions about which maps will be used.

People Not Politicians Executive Director Richard Von Glahn told KSHB 41 he's encourage people to follow the 2022 maps.

"What I would advise any candidate is look at the case law in Missouri, understand how many signatures were turned in, there’s really not a question, that HB 1 should be suspended," Von Glahn said. "Candidates should look at the 2022 maps that were passed by the legislature when thinking about where they should spend their resources."

KSHB 41 Richard von Glahn

During a podcast with Rep. Alford on January 30, 2026, Secretary of State Denny Hoskins explained that the Missouri First Maps are active, despite 10 lawsuits.

"The Missouri First Map is in effect," Hoskins said in the podcast. "I've said to people, anybody that wants to run for Congress is going to be filing in accordance with the new maps."

KSHB 41

Von Glahn told KSHB 41 he's not buying that following prior rulings from the court system.

"If I was a candidate, I would presume the 2022 map is what’s going to be in effect and the district I should be campaigning in," he said.

Residents in the new Fourth Congressional District see this as exciting time to watch politics.

Antonio Molinar applauds Herrera's campaign tactics as the future of the new district lines play out.

Jake Weller/KSHB Antonio Molinar

"I think it’s still a smart play, to say the least, at least recognize that voters in Missouri say no to this change and you have to go back to the new district lines," he said. "Everything is up for grabs and I think Republicans have most to lose."

But Republicans continue to feel like their party will win in this next election cycle. Political pushback and new Congressional lines leave the party optimistic for the future, no matter what maps are in play.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 Missouri State Capitol

"We do not anticipate any changes, but should the map revert to the district Congressman Alford currently represents for some reason, the only difference is he will win by a larger margin," said William Barry, a spokesman for Alford for Congress.

KSHB 41 reached out to Secretary of State Denny Hoskins with a list of questions and had not heard back Wednesday night.

Gamboa also reached out to the Jackson County Election Board for comment and has also not heard back.

—