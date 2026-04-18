KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A possible tornado touched down in Belton Friday night, causing several areas in the city to go dark due to power outages.

The last rays of daylight gave residents at Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes a first look at the damage caused by the storm.

Possible tornado delivers blow to Belton homes, reidents

One of the areas hit hard was the Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes. Several units had missing siding, broken windows and roofs torn off.

A duplex that saw some of the most damage, including a truck and trailer being pushed into the home, was rented by Sally Goin.

"Everything’s just gone. You know my roof is gone. It’s like, what do I do?" she asked as we stood in her living room that was missing a window and was dampened by rain.

She said the storm came quick. She and her dog sheltered in the downstairs bedroom.

"All of the sudden, it was like a suction, like a train was coming through my house," said Goin.

Just a block away in the same complex was Alison Pasqarette,

She was home alone during the tornado. She said after the sirens went off, she sheltered in the bathroom with her cat.

"Honestly, just really scared, traumatized," said Pasqarette.

While physically alone, she said her mom was on the phone the whole time. During the tornado, Pasqarette's front glass door was smashed in as items on her front porch blew inside.

The glass from the door was shattered in the office next to where she was sheltering.

"I’m 100% sure it hit me directly," said Pasqarette. "It just hit the roof and pushed everything out."

She and her boyfriend quickly worked to get their belongings packed as more rain fell after the tornado.

It wasn't only residents in the neighborhood. Sweeping leaves and comforting residents was Dolly Dervin.

"A lot of us just showed up and started helping," said Dervin.

Firefighters were also there checking on homes and people, ensuring everyone was safe.

As for Goin and Pasqarette, they're both leaning on the community as their next step.

"It felt really good to have people come check on me immediately," Pasqarette said.

"It does go to show that there are still kind people out there that are willing to help," said Goin.