Raymore farm school reaches record enrollment numbers, cultivating demand for outdoor education

RAYMORE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Farmschool at Lolly & Pop's in Raymore has reached its highest enrollment ever, with 100 students signed up and several hundred more on a waiting list.

Owner Amanda Myers started the program 10 years ago with just one student.

Since then, enrollment has grown steadily — from 60 to 80, and now to 100 students this year, ranging in age from 1 month old to 5 and 6 years old.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Amanda Myers

"It's an adventure school… We are about to spend the next nine months outside with these children," Myers told parents Thursday at the back-to-school orientation. "We're going to be doing farm chores and growing together as a team."

At Farmschool at Lolly & Pop's, children spend most of their four-hour school day outside. Myers said the program covers the same foundational learning as traditional schools, but through hands-on experience, like counting eggs, caring for animals, doing chores and playing with friends.

Multiple adult teachers and assistants are present in each class, giving students adequate time with an educator.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Farmschool at Lolly & Pop's in Raymore, Missouri

Myers said she believes many children are overlooked in traditional classroom settings, and that the farm environment gives all kinds of talents and abilities a chance to shine.

For parent Brittaney Cross, that message hit close to home. She enrolled her son Jed last year, describing him as a child who has always been on the move.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Brittaney Cross

"Here, he is 'Farmer Jed,'" Cross said.

Cross is one of many parents, who believes that technology and sitting in a classroom for six to eight hours isn't the most beneficial option for young children

"I think a lot of parents are seeing the shift and impacts of what technology is, and the impacts of a child sitting at a desk for eight hours a day," she explained.

Raymore farm school reaches record enrollment numbers, cultivating demand for outdoor education

Cross said the experience has shaped more than just Jed's knowledge of farm life — she has watched him develop confidence and social skills she credits to his time at the school.

"When our kid goes places, he introduces himself, he says, 'Hi my name is Jed, what's your name?' He's not afraid to have those conversations," Cross said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Kids chasing ducks at Farmschool at Lolly & Pop's in Raymore, Missouri

Myers said the impact of the program goes beyond academics and the farm curriculum itself.

"You're not just growing animals, yes we're doing that, but you really get the sense that you're growing human beings," Myers said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB A little farmer holds a chicken at Farmschool at Lolly & Pops in Raymore, Missouri

That sense of purpose is why Myers doesn't call what she does a job.

"It's not just an education, this is their childhood," Myers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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