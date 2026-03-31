Royals Chairman/CEO John Sherman praises Atlanta ballpark atmosphere; fans split over downtown stadium idea

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri and Miami County in Kansas. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium generated a buzz around the longtime home of the Royals.

Burgers and brats lined fans' bellies while cold brews washed them down.

In Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District, it was just another Monday, filled with daily traffic.

Jake Weller/KSHB Nicholas Grunauer

"We would welcome all the activity that comes with it," Nicholas Grunauer, President of the Crossroads Community Association, said about a potential baseball stadium in Washington Square Park.

The typical Monday afternoon might look different in the near future, as Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman told members of the media on Monday that "multiple options" remain on the table for a stadium location.

“I’m as anxious as anybody to get this behind us,” Sherman said. “I won’t be breaking any news or driving headlines on the stadium today, but happy to answer questions you might have.”

Jack McCormick/KSHB Royals owner John Sherman.

While a location is still undetermined for the future Home of the Royals,

Sherman explained that the franchise is considering multiple locations, including Washington Square Park, North Kansas City, and Kansas City, Missouri.

"Certainly, North Kansas City, they’ve done a nice job with both land assemblage and political leadership up there. There are still some discussions going on on the Kansas side. And certainly, the other one is Kansas City, Missouri, downtown," he said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Washington Square Park

Downtown could be a frontrunner in the stadium conversation, as Sherman touted his recent trip to Atlanta over the weekend for the Royals' away bid for the league's official Opening Day.

Truist Park, the Braves' newest home, is considered "first of its kind," according to Major League Baseball.

It's an intimate experience built in a multi-use development and community.

“It was like college gameday in The Battery. It was opening day, bands playing, people around, the energy level was incredible," Sherman said.

Cobb County, Georgia The Battery, Atlanta Braves

While space might be limited for a multi-use development in Washington Square Park, the framework is there, according to fans.

"I think it would be an amazing location, I think about what it would do for Union Station, Crown Center, the surrounding locations," Steve Pugh told KSHB 41 on Monday.

Pugh lives about two blocks from Washington Square Park. He caught the games in the late innings at Tower Tavern in Union Hill.

"I have a vested interest because I live right there. I would love to see them come to Washington Square Park," he said. "I would think that you have a lot more attendance with so many people living in the city now, the streetcar, stretching to 51st and Brookside all the way down to the current stadium."

Jake Weller/KSHB Steve Pugh

Other Royal fans at Tower Tavern weren't on the same page as Pugh. Their commonality was that they both bleed blue.

"Personally, I love it, where it’s at," Jesse Cunningham explained. "I think we have a culture of tailgate culture with the Chiefs and the Royals. If you move to a downtown stadium, I think you’re going to lose a lot of what we’ve built over the last 70 years or so."

For other community stakeholders, economic opportunity remains top of mind.

"Professional sports have a unique ability in the American landscape to inject a lot of financial capital and just economic activity into a neighborhood," Nicholas Grunauer, president of the Crossroads Community Association, told KSHB 41 News. "The makeup of urban environments and downtown areas has changed a lot over the last 10-15-20 years. Sports are one of those things that can bring a lot of economic opportunity to a neighborhood."

Jake Weller/KSHB

Grunauer acknowledges there are other options on the table for a stadium location. But, as Sherman says, the pace is picking up for a final decision on a location.

It's why the Crossroads and downtown Kansas City want to throw their names in the ring.

"I can’t see this being anything but a positive development if this moves forward," Grunauer added. "We would welcome all that activity and things that come with it."

KSHB 41 Politics Reporter Charlie Keegan made some phone calls on Monday to dive deeper into conversations the Royals are having with different metro communities.

Charlie Keegan SchoolSmartKC said Royals Charities donated $120,000 to its annual Excellence in Education Awards, meaning more teachers and support staff will win the award, and its corresponding $10,000 prize.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota told Keegan he's having conversations with the Royals.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has repeatedly stated he wants to keep the team in KCMO.

Clay County leaders told Keegan they're "hanging" in the conversation.

While Sherman mentioned the team remains in conversations with Kansas, the Kansas Speaker of the House said he's unaware of conversations between the state and Royals about a stadium.

"I would love to know yesterday, but I get it, if they take their time and make the right decision for everybody involved," Pugh added.

But not all fans have Pugh's mindset.

Cunningham stands with the 2024 vote, when Jackson County voters denied a stadium sales tax.

Jake Weller/KSHB Jesse Cunningham

"I didn’t like the Crossroads location," Cunningham said. "I am not necessarily waiting for an answer. I am waiting for a championship at this point."

Sherman added on Monday that Kauffman Stadium has been a great home for the team and understands the fan base's love for the stadium and location.

"I don’t think I’d be doing my job if we stayed here," he said. "Because you’d be leaving it to someone else to make sure we take care of the long-term strategic decision of where we’ll be.”

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