For Black History Month, we're highlighting Black-owned businesses making a difference in their communities.

Black-owned skincare brand Someday Sunday promotes self-care for women of color

One such business is Someday Sunday, a woman-owned, plant-based body care brand that's all about slowing down and showing yourself some love.

La'Nita Brooks LaToya Sirls, Owner Someday Sunday

"Someday Sunday is centered around self-care, rest, pouring back into yourself," LaToya Sirls said.

Sirls is the founder of Someday Sunday, which is going into its second year of business. The Kansas City-based company offers a variety of skincare products designed with women of color in mind.

"I feel like I'm fulfilling a legacy," Sirls said.

Women of color often struggle to find products that cater to their skin, which led Sirls to create her own line. All of Someday Sunday's products are safe for all skin types.

La'Nita Brooks Someday Sunday promotes self-care for all skin types

"Our products sit in this gap between natural products as well as effective products," Sirls said. "I do formulate through the lens of being a Black woman. However, because I do that, it's actually helpful for all women. It's a beautiful thing, really."

The brand's name carries special meaning for its founder. "Sunday" represents a day of rest and rejuvenation, while "someday" alludes to the idea that someday we'll get to take a break or vacation.

"Together Someday Sunday reminds us that we don't have to wait, that any day can be your Sunday," Sirls said.

La'Nita Brooks Someday Sunday, plant-based skincare

Through her business, LaToya says she's finally found her someday.

Someday Sunday products can be found online or at Sirls' Midtown retail space at 811 E 31st St.

