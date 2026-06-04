Burglars hit The Warehouse collectibles store in Liberty, police seek $20,000 in stolen trading cards

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A burglary at a Liberty trading card shop netted suspects more than $20,000 in merchandise, including a rare Patrick Mahomes Prizm card.

Police are asking the public to watch for the stolen items being sold online.

liberty pd stolen items

Investigators say suspects smashed a window and crawled through the entrance early Monday morning.

Nathan Mulch, an investigations captain with the Liberty Police Department, warned the public to be cautious of suspiciously low-priced listings.

"There were several high-end items stolen that are worth thousands of dollars, and if somebody's trying to sell those for a few hundred, then I would caution buying it," Mulch said.

Liberty police ask anyone who spots a Facebook Marketplace listing or sees any of the stolen items being sold online to contact the department.

The Warehouse reopened Thursday, and the community showed up in full force to support the store and its owner, Mike.

KSHB 41's Northland reporter Lauren Schwentker spoke with Mike. He did not want to go on camera but said he is grateful for all the support.

kshb the warehouse customers

Mike is not asking for donations. Instead, he encourages people to support Do Like Duke, a charity honoring a 10-year-old customer who was killed in a Leawood e-scooter crash.

Customer Mikolha Stan said the response has been overwhelming.

"You can't even get a seat because it's so packed, so it's good for the hobby, for Mike and for The Warehouse," Stan said.

Stan has been collecting since he was a kid and visits the store nearly every day.

Fellow customer Devin Mullins said he came to check on Mike and the staff after learning the store had temporarily closed.

the warehouse facebook the warehouse burglary

"I googled them, and it said it was temporarily closed, so I was worried," Mullins said. "But then I called, got some info, and figured I'd come and say hi."

Mullins said the community's bond with the store made the crime hit especially hard.

"It was pretty crazy they went for a shop that was a local favorite," Mullins said.

He added that the outpouring of support since the burglary has been encouraging.

"Everyone supports this store very well, and it was a big push for everyone to be here today," Mullins said. "Pretty sad thing, but we love to see them back up and operating already."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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