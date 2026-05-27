Family asks hit-and-run driver to come forward after 20-year-old killed in Blue Springs

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A 20-year-old Blue Springs man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 40 Highway early Sunday morning.

Now, Logan Epperson's family is pleading for answers.

His uncle, Quinn McConnell, said the family — especially his parents — is devastated by the news.

“They're dealing with a level of grief that I don't think anyone can understand unless you're a parent who's lost a child,” McConnell said.

Epperson's parents have not spoken publicly.

McConnell said the grief has been overwhelming.

Epperson family

McConnell described Epperson as someone who brought joy to everyone around him.

"He was one of those kids that I don't know that I've ever been around him where he wasn't smiling," McConnell said.

McConnell said Epperson was a selfless young man whose family meant everything to him.

"Just a kid who was full of joy, full of energy, just loved life. And unfortunately, you know, we're without that now," McConnell said.

KSHB

McConnell said Epperson left home around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Epperson was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 40 Highway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, more than an hour after leaving home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle fled west before emergency crews arrived.

Epperson family

Now, officials and the Epperson's family are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Imagine having no answers to why your child was taken so early," McConnell said. "The family just needs answers to be able to work towards a pathway to finding peace."

MSHP said the investigation is ongoing and there are no updates at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSHP at 816-622-0800.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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