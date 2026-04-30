Gas prices hit 4-year high, squeezing Northland drivers, businesses

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Oil prices are hitting a four-year high, and Northland drivers and small business owners are feeling the squeeze.

Gas prices near North Oak Trafficway have climbed to $3.99 a gallon.

KSHB41 Gas prices

Norman Brantley owns Northland Mowing and buys gas every day to keep his landscaping business running.

He said rising prices have forced him to pass costs to customers and sometimes turn down new clients who live too far away.

"We started to see some relief, and then it just went sideways real quick," Brantley said. "You see the total at the end of the day going up and up."

The rising cost of fuel isn't the only financial pressure Brantley is facing. Equipment maintenance costs have climbed, too.

KSHB41 Gas prices

"A tune-up kit on this machine right here, I used to get for about $60. It's about $85 now," Brantley said.

Gas prices have pushed the Federal Reserve's inflation gauge to 3.5%, the highest rate in almost three years. Pressure is growing to cut costs.

Northland driver Betty Mathews is already changing her spending habits. Filling up her SUV on Thursday cost $112.

"It's money out the window," Mathews said. "We can usually only do about a quarter to a half a tank instead of full tanks because it's so insane."

Mathews said she's getting creative to save money. She noticed gas prices are significantly lower just a short drive away.

KSHB41 Gas prices

"We are going down to our cousin's this weekend," she said. "And in Springfield, [it] is $3.15 a gallon, and in Stockton, it's even cheaper."

When asked if she planned to fill up there instead, Mathews said she was already thinking ahead.

"Oh yeah, we might even take some extra cans," Mathews said.

For drivers looking to cut costs closer to home, the AARP recommends filling up on Sundays, keeping your tank at least a quarter full, and signing up for gas station loyalty programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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